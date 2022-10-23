Bigg Boss 16: Did Ankit Gupta Just Confirm His Relationship With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

BIGG BOSS is incomplete without a love story and the audience might soon witness a much-awaited love angle in the show. We are talking about none other than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who are ruling the hearts of their fans with their amazing chemistry. The duo starred opposite each other in the hit television show Udaariyaan and they were popular for their best on-screen chemistry. Soon, the two caught the audience's attention with their off-screen chemistry as well and said that they are best friends.

Udaariyaan couple entered the Bigg Boss house together and Salman Khan and the contestants pointed out that something is brewing between them. Now, Karan Johar also asked Ankit and Priyanka about their relationship status and asked them to reenact a scene from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Sharing the video of Ankit and Priyanka's dance, Colors tv channel wrote, "Kaisa laga aapko #PriyAnkit ka ishq wala love?"

In the video, Karan jokingly compares Ankit and Priyanka's relationship to the plot of Ae Dil Hai Mushlkil, which was about one-sided love. Then, Priyanka becomes Ranbir Kapoor and Ankit becomes Anushka Sharma and they groove together on Channa Mereya.

Ankit said, "Jab tak aapke dil mein sukoon nahi hoga, tab tak aap junoon tak pahuchoge nahi (until there’s no peace in your heart, you won’t reach the passion)." Then, Karan asked if his love is at the first stage. To this, Ankit replied, "It’s already been crossed."

Meanwhile, in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, contestants go against Archana Gautam and try not to follow Archana's orders as she is the new captain. Archana and Gori also get into an argument and their fight turns physical as well.

Later, Karan asks the contestants to name someone who needs Mann Ki Safai. MC Stan, Nimrit, and Tina Dutta shower jet on Priyanka and state their reasons. Whereas, some contestants take Shalin Bhanot's name.