Bigg Boss 16 Dec 7 Written Update: Captaincy Task Gets Suspended, Shiv Thakare Talks About His Ex-Girlfriend

Bigg Boss 16 has grabbed the audience's attention with its twist and turns, drama and unique tasks. In the new episode, the contestants go against each other to grab the title of 'Raja' or the captain of the house. The task takes an interesting turn as the audience will see which contestants are friends and which are rivals.

To get recent updates about the new episode of Bigg Boss 16, read these highlights of the episode.

Shalin Bhanot distances himself from Tina Datta

Shalin and Tina have been good friends in Bigg Boss and have supported each other in various tasks. However, from the last few episodes, the two seem to be going through a rough phase in their relationship. In today's episode, Shalin behaves differently with Tina and did not even sleep in the same room as her. He did not talk to her properly even when Tina came to check up on him.

Shiv Thakare Talks About His Ex-Girlfriend

Shiv talks about falling in love in Bigg Boss Marathi's house. For the unversed, Shiv participated in the Marathi version of Bigg Boss and also won the show. He also shows his tattoo which he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend.

Ankit Gupta Chooses Priyanka, Shalin, Tina, Sumbul and Soundarya As His Favourites

Ankit is currently the captain of the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss asked him to name his favourites who would be eligible to compete for the captaincy. He picked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma as his favourites.

The New Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss gives a new task to the contestants and divides the house into two teams. The first team will have Ankit's favourite contestants and the second one will have Ankit's non-favourite contestants.

Ankit Disqualifies Abdu Rozik

Ankit disqualifies Abdu from the captaincy task saying that Abdu gets easily influenced by others.

Ankit Disqualifies All The Qaidies

In the task, Nimrit, Shiv, Abdu, MC Stan, Archana and Sajid dress up as qaidies. Whereas, Priyanka, Sumbul, Shalin, Tina and Soundarya become the jailers. Ankit disqualifies qaidies from the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss Suspends Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss suspends the captaincy task. Therefore, Nimrit, Shiv, Abdu, MC Stan, Archana and Sajid lose their chance to become the new captain of the house.