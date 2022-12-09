Bigg Boss 16 Dec 8 Written Update: Sreejita De Re-Enters The Show, Soundarya And Tina Argue Over Tofu

Bigg Boss 16 has brought new twists and turns and drama with the arrival of the first wild card contestant, Sreejita De, in the show. With her entry, some old rivalry started once again, whereas, some contestant found their old friend. In the later episodes, some new contestants will bring new drama to the show.

To get recent updates about the new episode of Bigg Boss 16, read these highlights of the episode.

Sreejita De Enters The House

Sreejita De was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. However, she made re-entry as a wild card contestant. Bigg Boss welcomed her to the show once again and she said that she will spread some positivity inside the house.

Sreejita Turns Into Yoga Teacher

Sreejita interacts with the contestants as their yoga teachers. She first meets Nimrit and hugs her as well. Then, she meets Sumbul and tells her that she should prove herself as a strong contender.

Shalin Bhanot distances himself from Tina Datta

Earlier in the episode, Shalin acts weirdly around Tina and does not talk to her properly. When Tina confronts him, Shalin says that Tina does not recognise anything he does for her and is not thankful as well. This led to an argument between them and Tina asks him not to do anything for her.

Shalin Talks Behind Nimrit's Back

Shalin talks about Nimrit to Priyanka and says that Nimrit doesn't want to be near her at all. For the unversed, Nimrit and Priyanka have been on bad terms since the start of the show and have been involved in many arguments.

Soundarya and Tina Get Into a Heated Argument

Soundarya and Tina argue over tofu and the latter breaks down in front of Shalin saying that Soundarya is blaming her for taking her Tofu. Soundarya becomes angry after seeing this and says that Tina is doing this to seek attention because Sreejita has come.