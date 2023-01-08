Bigg Boss 16 Jan 7 Written Updates: Salman Khan Announces No Elimination; Asks Shalin To 'Move On' From Tina Datta

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Season 16, saw no eviction on Saturday. Though host Salman Khan schooled some of the contestants including Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and more, he didn't send anyone home this week. Salman also announced it as a family week, meaning housemates will get a chance to meet their close ones. Continue reading for the key highlights of the Saturday episode.

Salman Khan Questions Priyanka

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of BB 16 saw host Salman Khan questioning Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He even suggested her to stop behaving like an actress on the show.

Salman Sorts Out Contestants' Fight In The House

Salman Khan sorted the fight between Archana and Stan. First he questioned Stan for using foul language, later he asked Archana to leave the house after her wrong attitude towards him. "Agar yeh aapka attitude hai toh abhi ke abhi darwaza kholta hun, jayiye aap," the Dabangg star asked Gautam.

Salman Makes Fun Of Sumbul

Salman Khan made fun of Sumbul and said she keeps on talking about her father and has no other topic. He also called out her for always 'sleeping' in the house. Later, the host also slammed Sreejita for relaying wrong information which led to a huge fight between Stan and Archana.

Salman Asks Shalin To 'Move On'

Salman Khan gave relationship advice and confronted Shalin Bhanot. He asked him 'move on' from Tina. After he left the stage, Shalin was left in tears as his relationship with Tina was targeted throughout.

Nimrit's Father Slams Priyanka

Nimrit Ahluwalia's father said that fans of her daughter are in hr support, but she is being targeted by trolls. He also targeted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, stating that she has continuously been targeting her on the show.

Shalin And Tina's Mothers Argue

Tina and Shalin's mothers expressed their divergent opinions about their children's relationship in the home in front of Salman Khan. Soon after that, Salman Khan sent the parents of the housemates inside the BB house.

As the family week started, the host saved Sajid, Sreejita, and Sumbul from the danger zone. Later, he also asked Sumbul to wake up and play the game.

No Elimination

As a New Year's gift to the contestants, Salman announced no elimination this week. He saved all the contestants and announced the family week.