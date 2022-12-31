Bigg Boss 16 Dec 31 Written Updates: Salman Khan Slams Nimrit For Double Standards; Dharmendra Celebrates New Year's Eve With Contestants

On the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Season 16, host Salman Khan welcomed veteran actor Dharmendra as the duo celebrated New Year's eve with the contestants. Karan Kundrra also entered the house and played games with the contestants which revealed their truths. Salman Khan also had a chat with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was upset by her close buddy Abdu Rozik's altered behaviour since he returned home.

Continue reading to know the key highlights of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of BB 16:

Salman Khan Opens Up On Why Abdu Rozik Is No Talking With Nimrit

Addressing the issue, Salman said, "When Abdu re-entered the house, you said that his behaviour was changed towards you. You even said that you lost a friend. He is changed."

To this, Nimrit replied, "I have. If I'm alone, Abdu won't come and talk to me. Even when we sit in a group, he gets awkward with my presence. Yesterday, I, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were sitting in the Captain's room. He didn't even bothered to say good night to me. He wished good night to them but ignored me as if I don't exist."

To this, the Dabangg actor said, "Your whole group was telling Abdu to stop saying 'Nimmi Nimmi'. Abdu kept convincing everyone that he only has friendly feelings for you from the last 2-3 weeks. Why are you having a problem when he is treating you as a fellow contestant? You all tortured Abdu to stay away and now you are saying that you guys are hurt."

Salman Khan Slams Nimrit For Her Double Standards

"You never played individually. Thanks to your 'mandli', you are visible. You were the discussion of every house only because of Abdu. Now what happened is your limelight has gone ever since he has started maintaining distance from you. You don't even know what to do in the game and you're not visible in the show as well because Abdu isn't in the frame. Aap Abdu ke vajah se hi dikh rahi thi (You were only visible because of Abdu)," said Salman.

Nimrit's Mother Calls Abdu Rozik A Day Before He Enters The Show

In a shocking revelation, Salman Khan addressed the assumptions Sajid Khan had made regarding Abdu's changed behaviour. He said, "You all will be shocked to know that Abdu's team hasn't told him to maintain distance from Nimrit. Nimrit's mother called him and had a chat with him."

Hearing this, Nimirit was shocked and tried to ask Abdu about the same. Abdu agreed to this that Nimrit's mother had called him a day before he was about to enter the show and refused to tell anything more.

Dharmendra Enters The Show

Veteran actor Dharmendra entered the show to celebrate the New Year's Eve with all the contestants. Upon seeing the actor, the housemates were delighted. They also made an effort to win the titles of "Ghar Ka Dharam" and "Ghar Ki Dreamgirl" by impressing Dharmendra. The titles of "Ghar Ka Dharam" and "Ghar Ki Dreamgirl," respectively, went to Sajid Khan and Soundarya Sharma.