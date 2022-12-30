'Bigg Boss 16' Dec 30 Written Updates: Salman Khan Says 'Archana Has Crossed Limits'; Schools Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka

The Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of the Bigg Boss Season 16 saw host Salman Khan schooling contestants Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot over the ongoing fights in the house. However, the participants also took part in a competition where they had to reveal who had broken most of the rules in the house so far. Salman even told Nimrit that she was only in the limelight because of Abdu Rozik, and now that they are no longer speaking, she has no individuality.

Continue reading to know about the key events of the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode:

Paap Ka Ghada

Housemates participate in a task, titled Paap Ka Ghada. During the task, contestants revealed each other's sins. The housemates altogether reprimand Archana Gautam, while Shiv and Shalin engage in a war of words with Shiv accusing the latter of talking behind other people's backs.

Salman Khan Says Archana Gautam 'RUINED' Her Reputation

BB 16 Host Salman Khan schooled Archan Gautam and told her that she has ruined her reputation. He further told her that people are now disliking her because of her rude behavior. Salman said, "You have crossed all the boundaries."

Archana was even forewarned by the actor, who claimed that he has all the rights to remove her from the show at any time.

Salman Khan Explains Shalin Bhanot Where He Was Wrong

Salman convinced Shalin that Archana did not provoke him, but he was still stuck with "teri biwi do kaudi ki hai" remark. Later, the Dabangg star convinced him that it was Priyanka, Tina, and Vikkas who provoked him, while Archana was not asking him to take less vegetable so that nobody else is left emty stomach.

Archana Vs Vikkas

A war of words erupted between Archana Gautam and Vikkas as they drag their family members into the fights. Vikkas said that Archana's parents wouldn't be happy to see her in this manner. Later, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam argued over the unclean restroom which later got intense.

Bigg Boss Reprimands Vikkas And Archana

Archana and Vikkas were summoned to the confession room by Bigg Boss, who reprimanded them for using improper language in the house. Additionally, Bigg Boss advised housemates not to criticize people based on their career, gender, caste, or creed. This came after Vikkas called Archana an illiterate and a Hindi medium.

Later, Salman Khan also pointed out at Priyanka Choudhary, stating that she didn't stop Vikkas for using foul words against Gautam.