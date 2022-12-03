Bigg Boss 16 Dec 3 Written Updates: Fans Take The Stage With Debatable Questions; Salman Schools Archana For Foul Language

The House of Bigg Boss 16 has taken an intense turn with today's episode, as a panel of hardcore BB fans are seen on the stage shooting questions, on the contestants about their game on the show. Pinning many speculations on Tina and Shalin's relationship, many find Archana's game to face hard downfall as she is only irking around the house.

Hardcore fans of Bigg Boss are called on stage

The episode starts with the entry of Salman Khan greeting the audience. A panel of hardcore fans of Bigg Boss 16 is seen on stage, where Salman interacts with them while Salman asks them about the performances of the contestants.

Fans soon call out on Priyanka, Tina, and Shalin's game, quoting them as copying the contestants from the previous seasons. Soon the conversation shifts towards Archana as fans find her irking and irritating now. They also comment on her foul language use inside the house, which seems she has double standards on the row.

Shiv gets the tag of carrying 'groupism', whereas the relationship between Tina and Shalin seems to be completely fake for them.

Fans interact with the contestants

A sudden shift is seen when Salman allows the fans to connect with the contestants. Fans start shooting their questions at Tina and Shalin, questioning if Shalin has become Tina's follower to which Shalin stands firm to be playing his part of the game and is close to Tina as she consoles her whenever required.

Questions on Nimrit's captaincy are raised, whereas a few ask Tina whether she is selflessly playing the game to which Tina replies that she is in the house to play, so it is not bad to expect things from the other inmates as she does.

Salman bashes Archana

Salman Khan targets Archana for her foul language and demeaning everyone inside the house which is bringing her game down. Her actions are also questioned by Salman who feels disgusted at times by her behavior. Many say against her supporting Salman's thoughts. Archana soon apologizes and becomes emotional.

Salman also points everyone out for not speaking in Hindi where he takes the names of Tina, Shalin, Nimrit, Soundarya, and Sajid. Everyone apologies individually. Meanwhile, Salman appreciates Ankit for his one-liner comments.

Introduction to black-heart task

Salman Khan asks the contestants to choose between Tina and Priyanka carrying a black heart in the house. Archana, Sumbul, Shiv, Nimrit, Stan, Ankit, and Soundarya all chose Tina. The rest of the contestants vote for Priyanka.

Entry of special guests

Salman Khan shares the stage with actors Parth Samthaana and Niti Taylor, as the duo takes the stage to promote their upcoming show 'Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaariaan' season 4. They meet the inmates as well and do a task together.

No elimination verdict

Salman asks the inmates to choose the nominated contender they will kick out of the show. Most of the inmates vote for Shalin. Salman quickly clarifies that there will be no elimination today.

The episode comes to an end with Tina and Nimrit reconciling their friendship, whereas Archana quietly apologizes to Bigg Boss for her actions in the game.

The following episodes of Bigg Boss 16 will be filled with drama and controversy, as with time the BB house has become more intense. As tensions and complications are on the rise, tune onto ColorsTV for BB episodes. The show airs on Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and Saturday-Sunday at 9:00 PM.