Bigg Boss 16 Dec 25 Written Updates: Abdu Rozik Makes A Cold Comeback; Ankit's Final Adieu Makes Priyanka Emotionally Weak

Bigg Boss 16's 'Ravivaar Ka Vaar' episode brought some faces down with the eviction of Ankit Gupta, whereas on the other hand, the little master of the game Abdu Rozik made a cold comeback in the game ghosting some of his friends, making the Sunday's episode interesting than ever. Let's dig into the updates.

Ankit Gupta makes his final goodbyes

As the eviction of Ankit Gupta is finalised, Ankit is asked to leave the BB house making Priyanka emotionally weak. Ankit severely tries to calm her down, where he further asks Vikas to take care of her, and also asks the other inmates to be a little warm towards her.

Inmates try to cheer Priyanka

With Ankit's final exit, Shalin, Shiv, and Tina console Priyanka, and everybody offer her a hug, Shalin is seen giving her a prep talk and makes her understand to take a stand for herself from now onwards in the game.

Cheering her up, Soundarya, Sajid, and Archana discuss amongst themselves that this is the moment for Priyanka to shine, where she can redeem herself in the game and can play for herself.

Archana looks happier than ever

Archana stands to be the happiest of the lot with the exit of Ankit Gupta, as she desperately is waiting to see the shoulder-to-cry person for Priyanka Chahar on the show. Tina and Priyanka on the other hand discuss Archana, where they can see her two-faced behavior inside the house.

Foxy fights between the inmates

Both the wild card contestants are seeming to not catch each other's breath inside the house, as Sreejita and Vikas get into a pity fight, where Sreejita calls Vikas brainless, and quickly gets back a reply from Vikas, which he addresses her as a fox.

Inmates confront each other over pity issues

Next, Tina and Stan are seen entertaining each other, where Tina confides in Stan that Shalin misbehaved with her and was about to hit her, and Stan keeps his way out of their conversation. Soundarya and Archana are also seen discussing Shalin's behavior where one recalls him threatening and another calls him fake.

Sajid confronts Sumbul's feelings towards Fahmaan, to which Sumbul addresses him as her brother. Next, Archana is seen confronting Shiv about an incident in the BB Marathi show, where Shiv eventually bit a contestant and won the show.

Shiv denies the allegations and moves forward toward making her understand, to which Bigg Boss interrupts their conversation and asks him not to give any justification to anyone. Bigg Boss also scolds Vikas for discussing the outside life to which he defends himself.

Comeback of Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss announces the return of Abdu back on the show, where he charges toward the inmates. Where Shiv gets a hug from Abdu, and Sajid and Nimrit get a cold vibe from their friend. Nimrit eventually turns towards Soundarya confiding that she may have lost a friend.

Bigg Boss 16 is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and airs on Colors TV from Monday To Friday at 10 PM and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM. Also, for the uncut scenes, one can watch the clips on the Voot app.