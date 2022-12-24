Bigg Boss 16 Dec 24 Written Updates: Ankit Gupta's Shocking Eviction; Salman Khan's Pre-Birthday Celebrations & More

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed Salman Khan putting the relationships of the housemates to the test. The actor was joined by the host and guest, Maniesh Paul and both were indulged in a fun banter with the housemates. Contestants who played games included Priyanka Chahar, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and more, while the Saturday episode also featured a shocking eviction.

Sajid Khan's Verdict To Priyanka Chaudhary

Sajid Khan and MC Stan gave a verdict on Priyanka Chaudhary if they agree in her 'double standards'. Archana Gautam also targeted Priyanka for her work in the kitchen area in front of Salman Khan after which the latter questioned her on the show. by bringing up situations from the past.

Priyanka Chaudhary Questions Sumbul And Sajid

After Priyanka Chaudhary questioned Sumbul and Sajid, Salman Khan called her "Devi." He then gave an advice to housemates on rekationships and friendships which made everyone laugh their hearts out. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor also called Priyanka Chahar selfish, stating that she has double standards.

Maniesh Paul Joins Salman Khan

As popular TV host Maniesh Paul joined Salman Khan on Bigg Boss Season 16, he celebrated the Dabangg actor's birthday in advance. The housemates also performed a dance as a birthday gift to Salman.

Ankit Gupta Evicted

As Tina Datta, Vikas, Ankit and Sreejita were in the danger zone, all the other contestants voted against Ankit, which lead to his shocking eviction from the show.

Priyanka was taken aback by the news and first remained silent before sobbing when she had a private moment with Ankit. She acknowledged that she had not anticipated this and advised him to speak with the creators. Ankit urged her to maintain her resolve in return.