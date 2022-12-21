Bigg Boss 16 Dec 20 Written Update: MC Stan Nominates Tina, Archana-Priyanka At loggerheads And Much More

The nomination task in the Bigg Boss 16 house on Tuesday caused a shift in the comradeship on the show. Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare kept their commitment to go against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. To get a clear picture of what transpired in the house on December 20, here's a synopsis of the Bigg Boss 16 Day 80 episode.

Archana got angry at Bigg Boss

Incessant mechanic and drilling work in the Bigg Boss house, had disrupted Archana's sleep the previous night. She complained about the drilling noises around 4 am, as it had become difficult for her to have a peaceful sleep. This resulted in her being more irritable than usual on Tuesday morning.

Nomination in Shehensha's darbar

For the nomination special episode, the house was changed into Shehensha's darbar (court). Every contestant had to stay behind their assigned wall, name two other contestants, and describe why while MC Stan supplemented a brick to their wall.

Initially, Sumbul Toqueer took the lead by nominating Priyanka and Ankit. In response, Priyanka highlighted Sumbul's lack of individuality and nominated her along with Shiv.

Priyanka and Shiv continued to quarrel. Next, Nimrit went on and not surprisingly, nominated Priyanka, by bringing up old grievances.

Ankit too was nominated by Nimrit. In retaliation, Ankit nominated Nimrit and Shiv. Unexpectedly, even Soundarya, who is friends with Priyanka and Ankit, nominated them. Wildcard entry, Sreejita nominated the other wildcard contestant, Vikkas Manaktala.

Archana-Priyanka clash

Archana nominated Ankit and expressed her wish to separate Ankit and Priyanka. This leads to an argument. Vikkas retaliated by nominating Archana and Sreejita. Even Shalin put forward Archana and Sreejita's names for nomination.

Sajid Khan nominated both the wild card contestants. Tina nominated Archana and Sreejita. Shiv decided to nominate Ankit and shockingly not for Priyanka but instead for Vikkas.

MC Stan stunned Tina

Stan was given the advantage of being able to single out one person for a guaranteed nomination. He picked Tina, which made her very angry. Matters worsened when both accused one another of changing their mind and the situation turned nasty when Tina criticised Stan's jewellery.

Shalin tried to intervene, but it only served to escalate the fight as he and Stan got embroiled in a heated altercation. Stan's rage was further inflamed when Shalin brought up his parents.

The contestants who are nominated this week are Ankit, Sreejita, Vikkas and Tina.

Shalin spoke to Stan

The entire house was confused after the quarrel between MC Stan and Shalin. Later, Shalin came to reconcile but, Stan was still overly hyper, which even caused Shalin to become enraged. Sajid attempted to pacify Stan like he usually does.

Shiv-Nimrit remembered Abdu

Nimrit and Shiv were missing Abdu Rozik and reminisced the time when Abdu would hug and cheer up Stan after a fight.

Sajid-Stan altercation

Stan was infuriated by Sajid's attempts to explain to him that Shalin hadn't mentioned his family and it was simply a way of drawing examples while speaking.

Archana mocked Tina

Archana, who was enjoying the fact that Tina was nominated, mimicked her style of talking and clowned around with Stan.

Tina was hurt over Stan's decision

Tina was certain that both her pals – Stan and Shalin in the house proved to be wicked.