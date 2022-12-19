Bigg Boss 16 Dec 19 Written Update: Soundarya, Sreejita, And MC Stan Start Their Reign As Captains; Archana Feels Like A Lone Soldier

Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, and Sreejita De becomes the three new captain of BB 16(Image Credits:@iamsoundaryasharma,@m___c___stan,@sreejita_de/Instagram)

With a new week, the assigning of new captains calls for a captaincy task where three captains will be running the household inviting chaos, drama, and clashes. It will be interesting to see the controversy and drama the new three captains of the house bring onto the show.

The process of assigning the three new captains revolves around today's episode where friends will become one's number one nemesis.

Daydreaming is prohibited

The episode takes a lazy start, as most of the contestants are seen sleeping during the day and going against the rules of the house. Where Sajid, Vikas, Archana, and a few others are still napping, Sumbul tries to wake the latter by banging empty vessels.

Next Bigg Boss is seen waking the contestants with 'Kukdoo-koo' song and reminds the inmates to follow the rules of the house, or the season will end tomorrow in their favor.

Archana's breaking down session

Archana Gautam becomes emotional in the kitchen as she feels all alone inside the BB house with no strong or real support. Comparing everybody around her she shares her agony with Shiv, who stands to become a shoulder to cry on whenever she will need him.

Call for the captaincy task

Bigg Boss asks the inmates to get ready for this week's captaincy task where Soundarya and Vikas are the standing nominees. With Abdu taking a break from the BB house, Soundarya and Vikas are asked to discuss amongst two-two pairs at a time and fire the inmates, eliminating them from the task.

Captaincy task making friends into nemesis

As the inmates start their pitching session, in the first round Soundarya and Vikas fire Ankit and Sumbul for not being focused, whereas, in the second round, Tina faces the wrath and is out of the race.

Bigg Boss becomes furious over the slow decision

BB asks the inmates to fire on Soundarya and Vikas over their indecisiveness, whereas most of the housemates fire Vikas from the captaincy game. Now, two positions are open for the new captains to take their thrones.

Captaincy tasks take a strong pace

Further, Soundarya fires Priyanka from the task, whereas next Shiv and Shalin are seen flirting with Soundarya to get saved. However, being the boss lady, she instantly fires Shalin followed by her friend Archana.

While Stan pitches for himself, Soundarya goes ahead and fires Shiv and Nimrit next, leaving MC Stan and Sreejita De in the race. Sajid Khan also gets eliminated, becoming furious about Soundarya's actions.

Inmates carry on with their petty issues

Archana and Soundarya clear their misunderstanding over the captaincy task and hug each other making up the issue. Sajid also questions Soundarya's decision, as he had earlier elected her name making a scene between the latter.

Nimrit and Sumbul continue their fight regarding stealing chocolates, Archana is seen going to the inmates and asking not to support Ankit, and she also gets into a petty fight with Tina and Shalin, for not cooking Shalin's chicken, whereas MC Stan is seen keenly dividing the tasks for the week.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, and 9:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The show is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and is also streamed on the Voot app, where one can also view the uncut scenes from the show.