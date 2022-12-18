Bigg Boss 16 Dec 18 Written Updates: Sumbul Regrets Joining BB House; Tina Datta Not Interested In Resolving Issues With Shalin

A day after Abdu Rozik's exit from the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, contestants made several confessions. While Sumbul Touqeer opened up about what she regrets in the BB house, Shalin Bhanot continued to make attempts to sort the issue out with co-contestant Tina Datta and more. Continue reading some of the major highlights from the show:

Sumbul Touqeer's Confession

On the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Season 16, TV actress and BB contestant confessed that she regrets joining the Bigg Boss 16 house. During a conversation with MC Stan and Sajid Khan, Sumbul admitted that she regrets participating in Salman Khan's show and called it the second wrong decision of her life.

Her confession came weeks after her father Touqeer Khan expressed regret over sending the Imli actress to the show.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, in November, in a conversation with Indian Express, Touqeer had said, “I have raised Sumbul in a protective environment. When the offer came, I thought it would be a great means to let her understand duniyadari."

"Neither I nor Sumbul has followed the show, and I never realized that something like this will happen. Today, I regret that I chose to send my daughter to the show. It did more harm to her than favour," said Sumbul's father.

Shalin Bhanot's Attempts To Sort Out Issues With Tina Datta Fail

Tina doesn't appear interested in solving the problem, despite Shalin's efforts to do so. A few minutes later, Bhanot was spotted complaining to Ankit about Tina.

Shalin And Archana Gautam's Ugly Fight

Amid the conversation, Shalin got indulged in a fight with Archana Gautam over the dirty bathroom which got intense to an extent that it shifted the whole mood of the Bigg Boss 16 house.