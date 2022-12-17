Bigg Boss 16 Dec 17 Written Updates: Abdu Rozik Leaves BB House; Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta Fight

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 came with many twists and turns. From Abdu Rozik leaving the house to Cirkus cast members Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde's fun banter with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, here's all you need to know about the Saturday episode:

Contestants Pick Their Top 5

Salman Khan asked all the contestants to select their Top 5, following which contestants did the same. During the task, Sajid Khan talked about Abdu and Nimrit's one-sided romance. He said that Abdu is 'love struck' by Nimrit which will break his heart in the future. Later, Abdu confessed that he loved Nimrit three-four weeks ago but is okay being friends with her now.

Team Cirkus On BB 16

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the entire cast of Cirkus, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, promoted their upcoming film on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 16. During this, Rohit Shetty played a game with all the contestants which evoked a lot of laughter.

Salman Khan Plays Headphone Game With the Cirkus cast

Salman Khan played the headphone game with Rohit Shetty on Ranveer Singh's demand. During this, the former also asked the filmmaker to pursue acting, adding, " Rohit will be the biggest action star in the country if he ever comes in front of the camera."

Salman Khan Praises Ranveer Singh's Fashion Sense

The Bigg Boss host seemed to be really impressed with Ranveer's choice of fashion. He said that the Bajirao Mastani's fashion is top-class and it is the man who carries the clothes who is nice and can make everything look 'nice and trendy'.

Abdu To Leave The House

Bigg Boss announced that Abdu Rozik will have to leave the house as he got an opportunity to work on a project outside due which he will leave the show temporarily.

Shalin Bhanot Vs Tina Datta

Shalin Bhanot claimed that he would have preferred the letter from his family instead of choosing Tina. They argued over the same after which Datt was extremely upset.