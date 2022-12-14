Bigg Boss 16 Dec 13 Written Update: Sambul Calls Priyanka 'Kachra', Sajid, Tina Get Nominated And Much More

The Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 16 was filled with drama as the nominations task took place tonight. Moreover, wildcard contestant, Vikkas Manaktala got in a tiff with one of the new captains Soundarya Sharma over house duties. Sumbul and Priyanka expressed their hatred for each other and got into an ugly fight in today’s episode.

Archana-Sambul began the day with a fight:

Archana went to the kitchen to make tea while Nimrit was still cooking. Even Though Soundarya and Sumbul forbad her from entering the kitchen, she went there anyway. Sumbul then attempted to remove the cookware from the stove which escalated the situation.

Abdu-Priyanka got into a brawl:

Priyanka entered the kitchen and told Abdu that she was hungry to which he responded by pointing out that constant fights in the house delayed breakfast preparations. Priyanka, who did not like Abdu's tone, got into an argument with him.

Bigg Boss sent the buzzer back:

Bigg Boss announced that the captain who hits the buzzer first will obtain a special power in the task.

Nomination task:

Sreejita and Vikkas were secure as they are the wildcard contestants. Soundarya was also safe due to her advantage. All the participants were asked to stand in a row and press the buzzer. Abdu went first, however, nobody nominated him. Surprisingly, Archana was spared from this week’s nominations.

Archana then nominated Sumbul. Ankit Gupta, Priyanka, Archana and Vikkas all hit the buzzer for Shiv. Shiv then engaged in an argument with Priyanka, Ankit and Archana.

Soundarya obtained a special power where she could give a sip of Amrit and save Shiv. However, he refused it which intensified the argument between them and Shiv ended up getting nominated.

Sajid and gang nominated Priyanka:

Sajid and his gang, often referred to as mandali, nominated Priyanka. Shiv dubbed Priyanka as double dholki. Priyanka and Shiv then got embroiled in a heated row with MC Stan supporting Shiv.

Sambul called Priyanka kachra:

It was Nimrit’s turn when Ankit went over and pressed the buzzer along with Sajid Khan. The situation then got intense when Sumbul branded Priyanka as kachra and Priyanka retaliated by saying that she was an incredible performer who is skilled at shedding crocodile tears. Archana nominated Tina stating that the Rs 25 lakh prize money was forfeited because of her.

Sajid and mandali nominated Shalin:

After Priyanka, Sajid and his mandali pressed the buzzer for Shalin. MC Stan was saved from getting nominated. Tina and Shalin went up against Sajid, as Tina felt that he neither participates in tasks nor performs house chores. That’s also the same reason why Soundarya refused to give Amrit to Sajid.

Therefore, Shiv, Tina, Shalin and Sajid have been nominated for the week.

Discussions after the nominations:

After the nomination task got over, Shalin went to Nimrit to express his disappointment in her which led to an argument. Even Tina questioned Sajid for nominating her. Sreejita called out MC Stan which developed into a scuffle.