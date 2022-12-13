Bigg Boss 16 Dec 12 Written Update: Sreejita-Vikkas Get Into Brawl, Three Captains Rule BB House And Much More

This week, three housemates have been chosen to share the captain's throne in the Bigg Boss house.

The Bigg Boss 16 house saw a twist tonight, as for the very first time in the history of the show, three housemates were chosen to share the captain's throne. Here are the important highlights from December 12 episode Day 72 of Bigg Boss 16.

Archana caused a fight between Sreejita and Vikkas

When Sreejita was cooking in the kitchen, Archana and Soundarya teased her about her Bhindi being semi-cooked, and jokingly stated that there might be worms in it. This did not go down well with Sreejita who then suggested Vikkas that should also check the soybean for worms. An angry Vikkas then lectured Sreejita for not understanding that he is unwell, and is in need of a healthy meal.

Ankit and Priyanka got into a brawl

When Ankit requested Priyanka to join him in a dance in the morning, she, not being in a right frame of mind, refused to accompany him. Ankit felt disheartened as he thought her tone was rude. However, he later hugged her and apologised for his behaviour, which eventually melted Priyanka's heart and she forgave him.

Shalin and Tina still not on good terms

Shalin acknowledged his unfamiliarity with Tina Datta, who entered the house after the eviction. Simultaneously, Tina revealed her anguish, indicating that she cannot forgive his behaviour.

Shiv poked fun at Shalin

The day Tina left the Bigg Boss house, Shiv and MC Stan saw Shalin aimlessly strolling in the tunnel while expressing his disappointment. They jeered him for his behaviour in front of the camera.

Twist in captaincy task

Bigg Boss revealed that the house will have three captains from now on. A special task involving art, models and artists was assigned.

The master of the house selected the captaincy candidates – Shalin, Tina, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka, and Soundarya as the models, who then took their positions around a giant frame.

The other members were unanimously asked to choose five artists, who would come to the canvas in front of the muses and vote for three of their preferred candidates by putting their images on the canvas one after another.

However, tas per the rule of the game, the last artist to arrive at the canvas had an advantage in terms of deciding who will sit on the throne; however, the other contestants may rip the canvas apart if they disagree with the previous artist’s elected candidates.

Issues with electing captains

Archana took the lead to begin the task, but as Shiv and Vikkas were constantly quarrelling, Archana chose Soundarya, Priyanka, and Shalin and made a funny drawing deeming them suitable for the captaincy role. However, Sumbul was upset with Archana's excuse for not appointing her as the captain.

Next when Abdu's turn came to vote, Nimrit angrily protested Sajid's choice to keep her behind. Abdu voted for Shalin, Tina, and Sumbul to become the captain. Nimrit told Sajid that she would not vote for Priyanka. Sreejita voted for Soundarya, Shalin, and Priyanka, citing Tina's tendency to conceal the ration that Bigg Boss sends, as her reason for not supporting her.

Nimrit was firm that won’t her vote for Priyanka as the captain. Shiv chose Shalin, Sumbul and Soundarya. As Shiv didn't pick Priyanka due to the altercation, they had the previous day, an argument between them ensued.

Nimrit and Ankit fought over who would go next

As Nimrit wished to go next Ankit stood in her way. She was disappointed that on her birthday, nobody let her be the next one in the line.

However, when Nimrit mentioned that she had already discussed it with Sajid, he angrily left the activity area and Archana followed him, shouting that what he had done was not right.

Eventually, Nimrit won the opportunity to choose and selected Tina, Sumbul and Soundarya as the captaincy candidate.

Tina, Sumbul and Soundarya are become the captain for time being until the next decision.

Discussions after captaincy task

Shalin and Priyanka discussed her present conduct now that she had been made the captain. Nimrit revealed to the group that her hatred for Priyanka. Sajid further expressed his standpoint to Nimrit regarding why he selected Priyanka as captain.

Sajid exposed Nimrit

Sajid told with Shiv that he was the one who created the entire situation so he could expose Nimrit's plan. Then, Sajid attempted to clarify his actions to Priyanka, but she was not ready to listen.

Sumbul explained to Shalin

She helped Shalin understand the necessity for composure regarding the matters occurring in their home. Tina and the other girls disapprove of Shalin's suggestion that she should look into allocating him the six room. Sajid and MC Stan are disgruntled with her for conversing with Shalin. Sumbul is disheartened by Sajid's expression, leading to her breakdown.