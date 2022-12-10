Bigg Boss 16 Dec 10 Written Updates: Shalin Bhanot Chooses Money Over Tina Datta; Latter Gets Evicted

The Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Waar with Salman Khan was quite intense as well as entertaining too. From Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square's entry, Tina Datta's eviction to the host Salman Khan schooling the inmates and more, the Saturday episode was quite dramatic, which the housemates didn't expect.

'OVERACTING KI DUKAAN': SHALIN BHANOT VS SOUNDARYA

The episode starts with the Bigg Boss 16 contestants playing a game mid which they have heated arguments. During the task, Soundarya calls Shalin Bhanot 'OVERACTING KI DUKAAN', adding that he is 'acting dumb' and playing with everybody's mind. The statement leads to a debate between both of them.

Priyanka Chaudhary calls MC Stan 'funny' and a 'nice' guy. She said that Stan is doing well in the show, while Abdu asks Sumbul to not cry every time.

SHEHNAAZ GILL ADDS CHARM TO 'WEEKEND KA VAAR'

Salman Khan is joined by actress-singer and 'Ghani Syaani' fame Shehnaaz Gill on-stage. Gill looks gorgeous in a shimmery blue-coloured off-shoulder calf-length dress which she styled with pink-coloured pointed pumps. During this, the Dabangg actor confirms that she will be seen performing a song in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

'HUSTLE 2' WINNER MC SQUARE MAKES SALMAN KHAN GROOVE ON 'GHANI SYAANI'

As MC Square joins Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill on stage, he makes the megastar dance to the beats of his latest released song 'Ghani Syaani'. While the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor enjoys the Hustle 2 winner's song, Gill also dedicates a rap to the former.



SHEHNAAZ GILL BRINGS AN INTERESTING TASK FOR HOUSEMATES

As MC Square and Shehnaaz Gill entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, they got themselves engaged in a fun game with the contestants. All the contestants of the BB house attacked Soundarya. Shiv claimed that Soundarya considers people inferior to her.

Tina Datta said that Soundarya keeps grudges and does not forgives, while other contestants also attack her after which she indulges in a war of words with them.

SHALIN BHANOT HAS TO CHOOSE BETWEEN TINA DATTA AND PRIZE MONEY

Salman Khan puts Bhanot in a tricky situation as he was asked to press the buzzer to save Datta and Sumbul, but if he pressed the buzzer, he would save them and lose the prize money of Rs 25,00,000. He had another option to not press the buzzer and instead of saving the co-contestants, he could save the money.

MONEY OVER TINA DUTTA?

As Shalin went with the second option, he was asked by Salman to choose between Sumbul and Tina and save one of them. Salman Khan then admitted that he made a bad choice and explains that Tina Datta was the contestant who was booted off the competition. When it was time for Tina to leave the house, she said goodbye to everyone.

'STOP OVER-REACTING...': TINA DATTA TO SHALIN BHANOT; LATTER CRIES

Later, when Tina approached the door leading out, Shalin repeatedly tried to stop her and hug her, but she got frustrated and said, "Shalin stop overacting please I'm going and I told you that I want to go with a smile so please!"

Later, Archana could be heard screeming from the living room and saying, "She definitely deserved this and I am sure that the audience were seeing her fake and artificial behaviour and that's the reason she got evicted. I don’t feel upset or any humdardi for Tina because I never had any connection with her so I don’t feel anything at all. And why are you showing so much affection? She did not even hug anyone before leaving, she just left the house."

Shalin Bhanot cried in front of Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta after Tina left the house.