Bigg Boss 16 Dec 06 Written Updates: Abdu Feels Betrayed, Sajid Pranks Sumbul And Much More

Be ready, as today's Bigg Boss 16 episode will leave you at the edge of your seat. From Abdu feeling betrayed by housemates to Ankit's chance at making a better captain, a lot has happened inside the house on Day 66.

In case you missed out on all that drama, here are the Bigg Boss 16 December 06 Day 66 highlights.

Morning started with a bang

Archana checked her ration and realised the that bread was missing. Later she discovered that Tina had taken it to her room which sparked a fight between the two, fist thing in the morning.

Abu felt betrayed

Abdu sensed that Nimrit, along with everyone else, has changed. However, Sajid had a conversation with him in an effort to reassure him.

Sajid pranked Sumbul along with Nimrit, Shiv and Abdu

Everyone got quiet as Sumbul entered the room and claimed that she had made a mistake. Shiv urged her to not betray anyone and be prudent before taking any action. She then burst out into tears after which the rest of the housemates began laughing and consoling her.

Bigg Boss handed power to Ankit in momination process

Bigg Boss granted Ankit the authority to select six contestants to nominate two other people. He then chose his favourite Priyanka followed by Shiv, Soundarya, Archana, Sumbul and Shalin. Tina received the most votes from Sumbul, Archana and Shiv.

Nomination results declared

With the six participants granted the ability to vote, the final nominees were Nimrit, Tina, Sumbul and MC Stan. The contestants then assembled in the garden area to discuss why they nominated the other.

Housemates Tried to comfort Abdu

He admitted to Shiv that he missed his parents and that he has been supportive of others when they were down, while no one came forward to soothe him when he was feeling low. Shiv, however, guaranteed him that he will be more careful in the future and try to pay attention to his feelings.

Tina complained to Shalin about how he let her down

Tina Datta asked Shalin if he was her strength, to which the latter responded by reminding her how he assisted her with tasks around the house. Tina then made it clear that she has never asked for any help as she never wanted to be dependent on him and that’s how he has let her down.