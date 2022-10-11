Bigg Boss 16 Day 9 Written Update: Shalin Gets Punished For Aggressively Pushing Archana, Gautam Become New Captain

BIGG BOSS 16 has seen some major dramatic moments within a few days. However, this episode took a major dramatic turn as the audience saw some ugly fights between the contestants and some emotional breakdown moments as well. A captaincy task is always a big event in the Bigg Boss house and this season too, the contestants took it very seriously.

In case you missed watching the new episode of Bigg Boss 16, we are here to give you the updates about the show.

Gautam Vig Becomes The New Captain

Gautam and Shiv compete against each other for the captaincy task. Both of them had to stand with the basket over their heads and the other contestants start putting things in the baskets. Nimrit was 'sanchalak' of this task and declared Gautam as the winner.

Shalin and Archana's Ugly Fight

During the captaincy task, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam got into an ugly fight. Later, Archana accused Shalin of hitting her. Sajid supported Archana and also got into an argument with Shalin. The new captain Gautam Vig said that Shalin was being aggressive.

Bigg Boss' Punishment for Shalin

Bigg Boss punished Shalin and declared that he will be nominated for the next two weeks. Moreover, Bigg Boss also said that Shalin will not get a chance to become the house captain. Bigg Boss did not evict Shalin as he did not hit Archana on purpose.

Shalin Defends Himself

Shalin tries to defend himself that he did not hit Archana on purpose and later crises in his bedroom as well.

Sajid Apologises To Shalin

When Sajid did not agree with Bigg Boss' decision not to evict Shalin, Bigg Boss calls Sajid into the confession room. Bigg Boss tells him that he has seen the footage and did not find Shalin responsible. Later, Sajid apologises to Shalin, but Shalin does not talk.

Sumbul Cries

When Shalin tells Sumbul that she should not act like a child, she leaves and cries in the washroom. Gautam hugs and consoles her as well.