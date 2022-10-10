Bigg Boss 16 Day 8 Written Update: Priyanka's Argument With Ankit And Nimrit, Shekhar Suman Drops Truth Bombs

ONE OF THE most loved reality shows on television Bigg Boss has been getting more and more interesting with a new twist and turn. On Sunday, the Bigg Boss episode was a little different as it was joined by actor-host Shekhar Suman. Shekhar made the contestants laugh and also commented on what they have been doing inside the house in a hilarious manner.

If you missed watching Bigg Boss Season 16 on television, then catch up with the highlights of Salman Khan's show here.

Shekhar Suman In The House

Bigg Boss 16 will now have a special segment 'Bigg Bulletin With Shekhar Suman' in which the actor-host revealed that he is going to unmask a few contestants.

Priyanka And Ankit fight

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta have a strong bond in the house and they also starred opposite each other in the hot tv show Udaariyaan. The duo got into an argument after Abdu Rozik said that he does not like being treated like a child. Later, Ankit accused Priyanka of treating Abdu like a child. To this, Priyanka clarified that she treats Abdu like a friend.

Abdu Consoles Priyanka

After she argued with Ankit, Priyanka became emotional. She apologised to Abdu if she ever treated him like a child. Abdu consoles her and assures her that she always treated him like a friend. Meanwhile, the tension between Ankit and Priyanka increases.

Abdu Reveals He Does Not Enjoy Being Treated Like A Kid

Abdu confesses that he does not like being called a kid in the Bigg Boss house as he is 19 years old.



Shekhar Suman Calls Nimrit's Captaincy Weak

In the segment 'BIGG Bulletin With Shekhar Suman', the actor-host called Nimrit's captaincy weak and also called Abdu the nicest person on the show.

Shekhar Suman's Warning To Shalin Bhanot

Shekhar Suman warns Shalin not to provoke Sajid to get any reaction and asks him to be careful as the situation can become worse.

Priyanka And Nimrit's Argument

Priyanka and Nimrit got into argument at the end of the episode when Priyanka tries to justify her 'jagat mata tag'.