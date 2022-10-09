Bigg Boss 16 Day 7 Written Update: Nimrit's Emotional Breakdown, No Elimination This Week

BIGG BOSS' first 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' was all about drama, and fun and revealed what contestants think about each other. Moreover, Goodbye stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta joined host Salman Khan and contestants as well. If you missed the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, read the highlights of what happened on Bigg Boss 16 Day 6.

Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta In Bigg Boss

Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta joined Salman Khan to promote their film 'Goodbye'. Salman introduces the contestants to Rashmika and Neena Gupta and they reveal that Abdu is their favourite contestant. Later, the trio danced to Rashmika's iconic song 'Sami Sami' as well.

Most Contestants called Ankit Gupta a 'Flop'

Salma Khan asks the contestants to choose between who is a hit and who is a flop. Most contestants chose Ankit as the flop contestant because he does not participate in the activities and felt that he needs to speak up.

Nimrit's Breakdown

Archana Gautam creates a ruckus and refuses to do her kitchen duties. Unable to handle the situation, Nimrit yells at everyone to stop fighting. Later, she goes to the garden area and has a breakdown. Gautam Vig consoles Nimrit and Nimrit say that contestants are driving each other crazy. Later, Archana also breaks down and refuses to serve. She says that she will only cook and does not want enmity.

Salman Khan's Advice For Ankit

After most of the contestants named Ankit flop, Salman advised him to interact more so he can be seen on the camera. Salman expresses his disappointment that Ankit was not even affected by the fact he was not invited to the dinner.

No Elimination This Week

Salman Khn announced that no one will be eliminated this week. The nominated contestants were Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.