Bigg Boss 16 Day 6 Written Update: Salman Khan Goes Inside The House, Manya-Sreejita's Ugly Verbal Spat

BIGG BOSS 16's first 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' was all about drama, fights and some wholesome moments as well. Salman Khan went inside the Bigg Boss house and enjoyed dinner with some of the contestants. The actor also told the contestants how they are performing in the show and also gave some advice. Meanwhile, Salman did not shy away from calling out a few contestants for their rude behaviour in the Bigg Boss house.

If you missed watching the Bigg Boss 'Shurkrvaar Ka Vaar', then we are here to help you to catch up on what happened.

Salman Khan Leaves Manya Singh and Sreejita De Out Of Dinner Party

Salman Khan went inside the Bigg Boss house on the Shukravaar ka Vaar to have dinner with the contestants. But the twist comes when Salman said that only 10 contestants will join him. Abdu, Nimrit, Gautam, Shalin, Sumbul, Tina, MC Stan, Sajid, Soundarya, and Shiv join Salman and Manya and Sreejita were left behind.

Sreejita and Manya's Ugly Fight

Sreejita and Manya get into an ugly verbal spat after Salman Khan leaves them in the Bigg Boss house. Later, Manya yells at Sreejita and said, "I was the ambassador of this country… what were you? A television actress?"

Salman's Advice For Gautam Vig

While interacting with contestants at the dinner, Salman asked Gautam Vig to be original and not to copy the contestants from the previous seasons. Salman also asked Sajid Khan if he is right or not, and he also agreed with Salman.

MC Stan Calls Out Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot

Salman asks MC Stan if some contestants tried to get attention during his fight with Shiv Thakare. MC Stan took Gautam and Shalin's names and said that it seems like Shalin is acting. Shalin replied that he is not acting in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman called Ankit Gupta a 'Speed breaker' for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Salman first called Priyanka 'Jagat Mata' and also said that she is doing well in the Bigg Boss house. He also told Priyanka, "Ankit aapke raaste ka speedbreaker hai."

Salman and Abdu's Bond

Salman first asked Abdu Rozik if he is his house and he replies saying 'only a little'. Then, he bought Abdu's dumbell for him, which made the latter happy.