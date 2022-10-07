Bigg Boss 16 Day 5 Written Updates: Sumbul Touqeer's Emotional Breakdown, Nimrit Saves Her Captaincy

BIGG BOSS is back with a brand new season and the contestants are also back with new dramas and controversies. Within a week of the over three months-long show, there have already been fights, drama and bonding between the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Take a look at what happened on the 5th day of Bigg Boss' house.

Contestants Tease Abdu Rozik

Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Priyanka and Sumbul Touqeer tease Abdu Rozik. Meanwhile, Sajid talks to Abdu about his wedding, whereas, Tina and Priyanka get into fun banter with him.

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia Saves Her Captaincy

Because of her irresponsible behaviour, Bigg Boss fired Nimrit from the captaincy position. To save her captaincy, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to challenge Nimrit. Shalin took the challenge, but Nimrit won and became captain once again.

Nimrit Kaur's Warning To Contestants

Nimrit asked all the contestants to follow her orders and also gave her a warning. Whereas, she gave the cooking duties to Archana Gautam. Both Archana and Nimrit argued over the house duties.

Sumbul Touqeer Breaks Down

Sumbul Touqeer reveals that she is not able to connect with other contestants and feels lonely as well. Shalin and Sajid comforted her and asked her to play the game with confidence.

Archana and Tina's Argument

Archana gets into a fight with Tina after she uses foul language for the other contestants. Meanwhile, Gautam Vig gets into the middle of the fight between Archana and Tina.

Gori Nagori Gets Saved From Nominations

In the episode, Bigg Boss gave Gori Nagori a chance to save one of the nominated contestants including herself. Gori got saved by showing her dance skills and convincing everyone to save her. Now the nominated contestants are Sajid Khan, Gautam, Anjali, Shiv and MC Stan.

This season, the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air on Friday and Saturday. In these episodes, the audience will see who will get evicted and who will stay in the Bigg Boss house.