Bigg Boss 16 Day 3 Written Update: Sumbul-Shalin Develop A Bond, Manya Says 'Everyone Wants To Be Sidharth-Shehnaaz'

Day 3 in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house saw many contestants lose their tempers over issues of food. Miss India 2020-finalist Manya Singh took the name of her pal Sumbul Touqeer during the nominations which completely changed their dynamic. Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma fight over coffee while Sumbul is seen complimenting Shaleen over his choice of clothes.

Here are the top updates:

Sumbul-Shalin Develop A Bond

Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot were seen developing a bond after Sumbul complimented Shalin over his choice of kurtas.

Manya about Sumbul-Shalin bond: ‘Everyone wants to be Shehnaaz-Siddharth’

Manya was seen discussing Sumbul and Shalin Bhanot’s bond. Talking about the same, Manya said that she feels Sumbul is holding on to other people to get further ahead in the show. “She's holding some guy's hand and moving ahead. Aapko kisi ka pallu, haath pakad ke aage jaane ki kya zarurat hai. Dum hai toh apne dum par aage badho na,” said Manya.

“Sabko yahan par Sidharth Shukla aur Shehnaaz Banana hai. Par woh dono real the, unke emotions real the, woh dono ek dusre ke liye jaan dene ke liye bhi ready the,” she added.

Shiv Thakare And Soundarya Sharma Fight Over Coffee

A huge spat erupted between Shiv and Soundarya after the latter drank coffee. Shiv shouted and yelled at the dentist turned doctor who started crying over the issue. The housemates later pitched in and made Shiv realize that Soundarya had been cooking all day and to let her be.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Given A Special Power By Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss asked the captain of the house, Nimrit, to take away one contestant’s duties. The names included Manya Singh, Tina Dutta and Soundarya Sharma and were assigned the task to give away these duties to someone else. Nimrit takes Manya’s name and assigns Priyanka to do all her work.