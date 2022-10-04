Bigg Boss 16 Day 2 Written Update: Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan Nominated; Tina Datta, Manya Singh Fight Over Cleaning

ONE OF THE MOST popular yet controversial shows on television BIGG BOSS is back with a brand new season. Within the first week of the over three months-long show, the audience can already witness the drama in the Bigg Boss house. Moreover, on the second day, Bigg Boss announced the nominated contestants as well. In case you missed watching the latest Bigg Boss episode, we are here to catch up with all the updates.

Bigg Boss 16 First Nominations

On day 2, Bigg Boss announced the first-ever nominations of this season. The nominated contestants are Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Pradhan.

Tina Datta and Manya Singh's Heated Argument

Manya complained to Tina about the waste stuck in the basin and the latter said that she had cleaned it. This led to a heated argument between Manya Singh, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Tina also called Manya 'pagal'.

When Tina Left Abdu Rozik Blushing

This episode also saw a cute interaction between Tina Dutta and Abdu Rokiz. Tina jokingly said, 'Abdu ka swaymavar karte hai'. To this, Abdu became surprised and said 'no'. She further asked 'can I date you? Can I be your girlfriend?' She added, "You have amazing cheeks. I love your smile also. So cute, you are." Abdu started blushing after this conversation.

Bigg Boss Punishes Tina, Manya and Soundarya

During the nomination process, Tina Dutta, Manya Singh and Soundarya Sharma said 'sorry' after nominating each other. Bigg Boss was disappointed by this and punished them to do all the house duties.

Bigg Boss Called Shalin Bhanot 'Coward'

During the nomination process, Shalin Bhanot nominated Sajid Khan without giving a real reason. Later, Bigg Boss called Shalin a coward and also asked him to take a stand for himself.

Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik, rapper MC Stan, Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig, Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MLA-model and actor Archana Gautam, Sreejita De are also the contestants.