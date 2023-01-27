Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Abdu Rozik Waits Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat: 'Only One Dream Left, Pathaan'

Abdu Rozik became one of the most loved Bigg Boss 16 contestants but had to leave the show due to his work commitments. He won the audience's hearts with his innocence and charm and was also a very popular contestant. Abdu's love for Salman Khan is well known by the audience but the singer recently showed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan too.

The Bigg Boss contestant was seen outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' and was also seen holding a placard. “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you, Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan,” his placard reads.

As Abdu came outside Mannat, several fans of Abdu surrounded him and clicked pictures with him as well.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Earlier, some contestants in Bigg Boss 16 pulled a prank on Abdu which left the internet divided. Some fans called the prank harmless, whereas, some called it bullying. Abdu's management agency issued an official statement regarding this issue and called the behaviour 'inappropriate and discriminatory'.

His management company stated, "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Bigg Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness.”

“We are deeply disheartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of them. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants,” the statement further added.

Recently, it was reported that Abdu will participate in Big Brothers UK after gaining popularity in India.