Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Abdu Rozik: 10 Unique Things To Know About World's Smallest Singer

BIGG BOSS is one of the most loved and popular reality shows on television and has been in the news ever since the announcement of the 16th season. Now the show has finally started and all the contestants are inside the Bigg Boss house. One contestant Abdu Rozik has been winning the internet with his cuteness and was also announced as the first contestant of Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan, at the press conference of Bigg Boss 16, introduced Abdu to the audience. Abdu has been a popular figure on social media and has collaborated with various celebrities all over the world. Here are the 10 things you need to know about the cutest Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik.

1. Abdu is from Tajikistan and has been a popular figure on social media. He enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and has over 3.9 million followers.

2. Abdu is not just a blogger, but he is also a good singer and a boxer. The 19-year-old Abdu has made a record for being the world's shortest singer. He rose to fame because of his Tajik rap song called 'Ohi Dili Zor'.

3. Abdu will be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

4. As per several reports, Abdu suffered from rickets in his childhood. His family was not financially stable to get him treated, which eventually resulted in Rozik's height getting stagnant at a young age.

5. Abdu also met the football star Cristiano Ronaldo and shared a picture with him on social media as well.

6. Abdu is the youngest person to be granted a golden visa of 10 years to the United Arab Emirates and has made Dubai his second home.

7. He revealed that he had a difficult childhood as he was bullied because of his height. Later, he developed an interest in singing and was spotted by Yasmine Safia who hails from the royal family of UAE.

8. Yasmine Safia sponsored his education and helped him redefine his singing skills.

9. He has met many Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Tiger Shroff, among others.

10. He collaborated with Sadhguru and supported his Save Soil moment.