Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants: Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Toqueer And Others | See List

BIGG BOSS 16 has made the audience excited and there has been a lot of curiosity about who will enter the Bigg Boss house this season. Recently, Salman Khan revealed some details about Bigg Boss 16 and asked fans to 'expect the unexpected'. Moreover, the actor introduced the first contestant as well. However, there is still a lot of curiosity about the contestant. The makers have been teasing the audience with a glimpse of the participants.

Abdu Rozik

At the press conference, Salman Khan introduced the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik, who will also star in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is a Tajikistan singer, who has made a record for being the world's shortest singer. Rozik is not a minor, he is around 19 years old and eligible to step into the Bigg Boss house.

Gautam Vig

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Gautam Vig will participate in Bigg Boss Season 16. The Colors TV channel released a promo featuring Gautam.

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer rose to fame after starring in Imlie in the lead role. She was loved for her performance in the show. After her exit from the show Imlie, it was reported that Sumbul will participate in Bigg Boss 16. The Colors TV channel has dropped a new promo for a new contestant and netizens speculate that it's Sumbul.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gained immense popularity after starring inChhoti Sarrdaarni. She was also a former Miss India contestant. Nimrit will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss Season 16.

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma was seen in the Bollywood film Ranchi Diaries. The actress will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss Season 16.

Adnaan Shaikh

Content Creator and YouTuber Adnaan Shaikh will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss Season 16.

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang is one of the most popular names in the television industry. He rose to fame after starring in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera. He was also seen in Internet Wala Love and stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actor will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss 16.

Tina Datta

Tina starred in one of the most popular television shows Uttaran. It has been reported that Tina will participate in Bigg Boss Season 16.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv rose to fame after participating in MTV Roadies in 2017. He participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and won as well. He will reportedly participate in Bigg Boss 16.

Manya Singh

Manya Singh gained popularity after winning Miss India 2020. She will reportedly enter the Bigg Boss house as a contestant.