Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List: Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta Among 14 Confirmed To Enter Salman Khan's Show

Just within a few hours, the most popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' is set to hit the TV screens. This will be the 16th season of the show which will premier on colors TV and on the OTT platform Voot. The show witnessed contestants from all backgrounds. The audience is eagerly waiting for the lists of contestants to be revealed.

If media reports are to be believed, then this year as well the show will consist of celebs from different backgrounds. Meanwhile, a few days ago, the host of the show Salman Khan confirmed the first contestant of the show 'Abdu Rozik'. Rozik hails from Tajikistan and is famous for his Rap. The 19-year-old contestant was introduced during an event.

Here we bring you reportedly confirmed contestants who are set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

1. Sajid Khan

Popular TV host and director Sajid Khan is said to enter the Bigg Boss house. Ever since the 'Me Too' moment gained momentum, Sajid's name also cropped up after which he has been keeping a low profile.

2. Tina Datta

TV actress popularly known for playing the role of Iccha in the TV show Uttaran is also expected to join the show. Tina hails from Kolkata and Bigg Boss can prove to be a massive return for her in the industry.

3. Manya Singh

Former Miss India (2020) Manya Singh is also said to join the show. The model grabbed eyeballs due to being a daughter of an auto driver and winning the beauty pageant.

4. Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss has seen contestants from the Bhojpuri industry as well. And this year, Bhojpuri actress Soundarya Sharma is expected to enter the show. After Soundarya appeared in Bhojpuri singer Pavan Singh's music video, the actress made her name in the industry.

5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of Choti Sardarni fame will also be seen inside the Bigg Boss house. Kaur is a law graduate and has been a part of pageants and became an actress.

6. Shalin Bhanot

Bhanot started his career with the reality show Roadies and then move to do several TV shows. Shalin's wife Dalljiet was part of Big Boss 13 as well. This year, the actor is expected to step inside the BB house.

7. Ankit Gupta

Udaariyaan's fame Ankit enjoys a massive fan following. The actor belongs to Meerut and has been part of shows including Sadda Haq, Balika Vadhu, Begusarai, and Mayavi Maling. Now, he is also set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house.

8. Priyanka Chaudhary

Priyanka Chaudhary, who is Ankit's co-star in Udaariyaan will also join the show. The two are popular on-screen couples and FaTejo (Fateh+Tejo) fans will be enthralled by seeing the favourite on-screen couple in the Bigg Boss house.

9. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 will witness another TV star Sumbul. The actress is known for playing the role in the show Imlie. Sumbul made her acting debut with Ayushmaan Khurrana's Article 15.

10. Sreejita De

Popularly known as Mukta in Uttaran, Sreejita hails from Haldia in West Bengal. The actress appeared in shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Annu Ki Ho Gayi Wah Bhai Wah, and Nazar and is now pumped up to be a part of Bigg Boss 16.

11. Gautam Vig

Vig started his career as a model and hails from Delhi. Later he featured in shows including Saathiya 2, Naamkaran, and Ishq Subhallahan. Now, he is set to enter the reality show

12. Gori Nagori

Singing sensation of Rajasthan, Gori Nagori is all set to join Bigg Boss 16. Gori belongs to Nagaur in Rajasthan. Gori is famous for Dance moves.

13. Shiv Thakare

Thakare who took home the trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 is set to give tough competition to all the other contestants by appearing in the show.

The 14th contestant who is set to enthrall audience is Abdu Rozik.