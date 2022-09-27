Bigg Boss 16: ‘Choti Sardarni’ Fame TV Star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Enter Salman Khan’s Show | See Promo

Makers of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on Monday shared a new promo from the upcoming season, where they dropped major hints about two contestants of the show. Taking to their social media accounts, ColorsTV posted a video featuring a television star who will appear on Salman Khan’s show this season.

Along with the video, the caption read, “Bade se bade arguments honge fail, jab saamne khelenge the biggest player, Bigg Boss. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16, 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par!.” Watch here:

Soon, fans started speculating that the diva is none other than television star and ‘Choti Sardarni’ fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. One user wrote, “I think nimrat choti sardarni,” while another wrote, “Uske dress se hi 1 sec me pata chal gaya ki ye sardarni he.. #BB16.”

“Aree yar ye wo hai nimrat kaur from choti sardarni 100% sure,” read another comment, “And She is #NimratKaurAhluwalia .. Best of Luck To Her For #Biggboss16 Journey !!” wrote a user.

Apart from Nimrit, rumors mills are abuzz that several contestants from previous seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’ will also be appearing this season. The ex-contestants will be coming in as ‘seniors.’ Names of ex-contestants like Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan surfaced all over social media on Monday, adding fire to the fuel.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ will be hosted once again by megastar Salman Khan, who has already shot for promos for the upcoming season. The new season will premiere on October 1.

The list of contestants who are being speculated to participate in this season includes names of several television personalities like Arjun Bijlani, Shivin Narang and Kanika Mann. Businessman Raj Kundra is also being rumored to enter the ‘Bigg Boss’ house this season. Also in the news is the name of filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was away from limelight after allegations of him in the 2018 ‘MeToo’ movement surfaced.