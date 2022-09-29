Bigg Boss 16: 'Bigg Boss 2 Marathi' Winner Shiv Thakare To Be A Contestant On Salman Khan's Show

As the premiere date for Salman Khan’s controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ nears, makers of the show revealed the first contestant who will be entering the show this season. Tajik singer and rapper Abdu Rozik has been confirmed to be a part of Salman Khan’s show.

Other popular names are also coming up and fans are speculating who all will enter the ‘Bigg Boss’ house this season. Recently, Mumbai-based rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi was reported to be a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

According to reports, ‘Bigg Boss 2 Marathi’ winner and sensation Shiv Thakare will also be a contestant in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house this season. Notably, the reality star has done other reality shows as well, including MTV Roadies: Rising, where he was a semi finalist. He also participated in MTV Antisocial, which he ended up winning.

Shiv also joined the MTV Roadies Revolution Pune as audition panel in 2020. The Marathi star is reportedly dating his ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ co-contestant Veena Jagtap since their season ended in 2019.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ is all set to premiere this week. Apart from Abdu Rozik, no name has been confirmed so far. Names of several television personalities names’ have been popping up every now and then, keeping fans of the show on the edge of their seats.

Television stars Shivin Narang, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Kanika Mann are rumored to be entering Salman Khan’s show this season. Also in the news are the names of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, who has been keeping a low profile since his involvement in the alleged pornography case.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who has delivered several hit films like the ‘Housefull’ series, is also rumored to be a part of the show. It will be interesting to see him on the show as the director might reveal details about his rumored girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez and talk about his involvement in the ‘MeToo’ movement.