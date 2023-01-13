Bigg Boss 16: Bharti Singh Ignores Tina Datta During Bigg Boss Task, Watch Her Reaction

Bigg Boss 16's upcoming episode will see the face of comedian Bharti Singh and her anchor-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where the couple will be seen cracking jokes on the housemates, recreating the entire scene of the latest family episode mess-up done by Tina Datta's mother.

In the released promo video of Bigg Boss 16, Bharti Singh can be seen joking about Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, as he refers to Sajid as 'Abdu's mother.' She recreates the entire scene of Tina Datta's mother accidentally hugging Sreejita De, considering her as Tina Datta.

To create the scene Bharti hugged Archana Gautam in the place of Tina Datta, leaving the housemates in huge laughs in the promo video of Friday's episode. Sharing the video on their social media handle, they wrote, "Harsh aur Bharti ke ghar mein aane se bana hasi ka mahul."

The promo opened with Bharti and Harsh cracking jokes in the garden area as the inmates can be seen sitting opposite to them. Bharti can be seen saying, "Ek hafta puri janta confuse rahi ki Sajid bhai Abdu ki mummy hai! Ye pehla baccha dekha jo maa ko lori gaakr sunaata hai." The housemates soon started laughing loudly.

As she continues, Bharti says, "Tina hi aisi hai jisse mai sabse pehle se jaanti hoon." Her husband Haarsh immediately said, "Hug toh banta hai." Next Bharti is seen running and hugging Archana Gautam and not Tina Datta, as Tina Datta was standing next to her.

Bharti said, "Jab paida ki hoyi maa galati kar sakti hai, toh mai kyu nhi kar sakti." This statement left the housemates in splits as they also gave her a standing ovation and hilariously took a take.

Soon the comment section was filled with hilarious takes, where one social media user wrote, "Love you Bharti and Harsh…iss baar maza aayega BB dekhne.., while another social media user wrote, "Sahi Kaha Bharti ji, paida ki hui maa galti kar sakti hai toh fir entertainment queen in Bigg Boss house."

Bigg Boss airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.