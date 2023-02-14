Bigg Boss 16 Bash: Farah Khan Parties With Priyanka, Abdu, Shalin; Sings Their Anthem | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 host-filmmaker Farah Khan threw a celebratory bash for MC Stan's win on Monday. Hosting a bash in his honor, the party was attended by fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestants including Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, and more.

In a video shared by Farah Khan, the Bigg Boss 16 'mandali' were spotted dancing which also included Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam grooving to the 'Bigg Boss Anthem.' Sania Mirza also made an appearance in the video.

Taking to Farah Khan's Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "Party of the year!! Bigg Boss 16... my favourite show. MANDLI ROCKS. PS MC Stan singing the anthem for the first time." However, in the shared video, many contestants were missing including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, and Sumbul Touqeer.

Bigg Boss 16's top five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. MC Stan finally lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 16, however, fans were unconvinced and supported Priyanka Chahar Choudhary thoroughly.

Even actor-host Salman Khan said during the finale which made rounds on the internet catching the attention of the audience, wanting Priyanka to win the show. In a clip, Salman Khan was seen saying, "Standing up against 15-16 people at all given time…Har cheez ke baad ye ladki smile karte hue ghar se nikli hai. Mere nazar mein winner ye hai."

MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 which was hosted by Salman Khan on February 12. The rapper won a cash prize of Rs 31.80 Lakh, a car, and the trophy of Bigg Boss 16.

While Shiv Thakare was the first-runner up, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was declared the second-runner up on the show.