Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Leaves Priyanka Chahar In Tension, Claims ‘No Future’ With Ankit Gupta | Watch

Bigg Boss 16's latest episode saw the arrival of popular astrologer Saurish Sharma on the show, where the skilled personality talked about the professional and personal lives of the contestants on the show, seeking special concern for actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Saurish Sharma also advised Tina Datta and Archana Gautam and talked about their relationship status and approaches toward life. Talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about her relationship equation with Ankit Gupta, left the actress tensed and perplexed.

ColorsTV shared the promo on their social media handle with the caption, "Gharwaalon ko pata chalenge unke sitaaron ke raaz." In the promo, astrologer Saurish can be seen talking to Priyanka Chahar, quoting 'wasting time' in their relationship's equation.

He said, "Mereko aapke aur Ankit ke relation ka acha future nhi dikh raha, time waste na kiya jaaye." Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta had a good chemistry on the show and were a popular couple with tons of fans. The duo was also seen supporting each other during nominations and tasks gaining the attention of the audience. They were also romantically involved at the beginning of the show.

The promo opened with astrologer Saurish entering the house, where the housemates were all assembled in the garden area, where he was next seen saying, "Tina ek blockbuster ke baad dusra blockbuster abhi tak dikha nhi, usme problem aapke kaafi hadd tak aapke atitude mai bhi hai." Tina Datta rose to fame playing the role of Ichcha in the drama series 'Uttaran.'

Next, the astrologer was seen speaking about Archana and said, "Archana aapke pass aisi shakti hai, jo kissi ke pass nhi hai aapki zabaan kaali hai" In the end, Priyanka Chahar can also be seen saying, "Aapne toh tension dedi hume."

Many also reacted to the clip shared by ColorsTV and wrote, "Inko bolne ke paise milte hai." One social media user also wrote, "Ankit-Ankit-Ankit..Even after evicting him unfairly, they are using his name and his bonding with Priyanka everyday, only to trigger her. The cheap tactics." Another social media user commented, "Priyanka ki attitude problem hai."

Bigg Boss airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.