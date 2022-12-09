Bigg Boss 16: As Tina Datta Says 'Nobody Talks' To Her, Salman Khan Suggests Her To Play 'Alone'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta recently urged the show's host Salman Khan that she wanted to talk to him alone. In a new video shared by ColorsTV on Instagram on Friday, the TV actress was called into the confession room by Salman, when she broke down into tears.

The clip starts with the Bajrani Bhaijaan actor asking Tina what has been bothering her, to which the latter replied that she had been feeling lonely. "I have been trying to create a bond but somehow there are flaws for which I'm unable to do it. Nobody talks to me," said Datta.

Salman then stated, "The way you are telling me this, go and confess this to one of the groups." Tina responded, "Maine koshish kiya hai. One on one bhi baat karne ki bhi maine koshish kiya hai. Abhi Shalin (Bhanot) k saath meri dosti, mujhe nahi pata bahar kya dikh raha hai, kya nahi dikh raha hai sir (I tried. I tried to have a conversation one on one. My friendship with Shalin, I don't know how it's coming across outside)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Soon after that, Salman replied, "If you think, ‘He is just a friend of mine’, then that's not how it is getting portrayed outside. You also told him, 'I love you'." Tina then clarified that she meant it as a friend, "Iska woh matlab nahi hai. Main usko acche se jaanti tak nahi hoon (I didn't mean it romantically. I hardly know him)."

"You have said 'I love you' and I'm sure Shalin has also taken it from that angle," said the Tiger Zinda Hai actor. As Tina reiterated that nobody talks to her inside the BB house, Salman asked her, "You feel that way that you need support?" "Not support, but a company, someone with whom I can talk the entire day. Otherwise, what do I do the entire day?" she asked.

Salman then suggested, "You have come here to win, not talk. The more you play alone the bigger your chances to win. Those who have played alone have won." The video then concluded by nodding her head.