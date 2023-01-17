Bigg Boss 16: As Shalin Bhanot Tries To Clarify Things, Tina Datta Asks Him To Not Give Her Threats | WATCH

The dynamics of the relationship between Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are changing with each passing day. In the promo video shared by the makers on Instagram, the duo was seen having a conversation in the garden area which got intense after some time, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is touted as one of the strongest contestants in the BB16 house, acted as a mediator.

The video starts with Shalin Bhanot telling Tina, "There is no confusion that we don't have a future. Main and Tina jo thay woh ab nahi hai [There is nothing between us]." Both of them agreed to it after which Shalin said he is no longer interested in talking about Tina or their relationship.

Tina then warns him asking him to not give her threats. She said, "Shalin, it is very difficult to talk to you alone. You can go and say whatever you want to say about me. On-camera or off-camera jo jo mujhe dhamki dete rehte ho na bolo. [Please go and tell everyone about the threats that you keep giving me.] I am giving you a free hand."

Later, Tina walked out of the conversation after which Bhanot asked why she had to walk out. Datta said, "Kyunki mujhe baat hi nahi karni hai. [Because I don't want to talk to you.]

It is pertinent to note that, during the family week of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin's mother came to support him. Now, in a recent conversation with Insia Today, she told, "Dosti ek bahut khoobsurat rishta hota hain aur usne dosti nibhaayi hain. (Friendship is a very beautiful bond and he has done his best to honour the friendship). It is not done if viewers give it a tag of love angle."