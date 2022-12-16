'Bigg Boss 16': As Shalin Bhanot Breaks Down, Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Extends Support

The surprises and shockers of Weekend Ka Vaar on COLORS' "Bigg Boss 16" are eagerly anticipated by viewers across the nation. In the latest episode of BB16, contestant Shalin Bhanot broke down into tears after receiving letters from his parents.

The video was shared by his team on his Instagram handle which saw him apologising to his parents for the things happening in the house. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur also extended support to him by posting a heartfelt note on her Instagram space.

Sharing the video from the episode, the team handling Shalin's Instagram account wrote, "We know the house feels overwhelming after spending so many days apart from family but today after reading these beautiful words, we surely can say Shalin must have felt confident and happy that he is achieving what he went in for...to make his parents proud! It's indeed an emotional moment and we know tonight he might feel heavy but Shalin believe us, you have got this!"

His ex-wife Dalljiet also got emotional as she took to the photo-blogging site and wrote, "Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart."

It is pertinent to note that Dalljiet was one of the contestants on the 13th season of the BB 13 house. Shalin and Dalljiet experienced a painful divorce in 2015. In a 2016 interview with Hindustan Times, Shalin stated that despite their separation, he would never disparage Dalljiet in the media out of respect for the child's mother.