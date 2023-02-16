Are MC Stan’s Diamond Necklaces Real? Filmmaker Farah Khan Checks Them At Her Party, Has THIS To Say

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday held a special party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants which was attended by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautama amongst others. Several pictures and videos from the party were shared by the attendees on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Farah Khan shared a picture with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and revealed she checked whether his diamond necklaces are real. The caption of her picture read, “I checked the diamonds are real, just like MC Stan.”

Pune-based rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday night. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were declared first and second runner up respectively.

Several social media users reacted to MC Stan winning the show and called him an undeserving winner. Recently, Ankit Gupta reacted to his win and said, Speaking to ETimes, the television actor said, "I would just say that for you to win the show you actually have to do nothing (Laughs)."

Ankit Gupta also said that he thinks it is not unfair of MC Stan winning the show as he won because of audience votes. “People liked MC Stan due to which he got so many votes,” Ankit Gupta said in his interview. While commenting about his favorite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary losing the show, the ‘Junooniyat’ actor said, "It's not necessary that if our expectations did not get fulfilled then it is unfair. We had different expectations, that's it.”

MC Stan too reacted to the Twitter trend and said that such things don’t bother him. “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama (I do not care). I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win,” the Pune-based rapper told Indian Express in an interview.