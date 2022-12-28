Bigg Boss 16: Archana Tells Vikkas 'Baap Pe Jaana Nahi', Reminds Netizens Of Dolly Bindra-Manoj Tiwari's Fight

The game inside the Bigg Boss house has now turned series as the contestants have turned up against each other to win the game. Moreover, after the arrival of the wild card contestants, Bigg Boss Season 16 has become more interesting. In the latest promo, Vikkas Manaktala and Archana can be seen fighting in the kitchen and their fight escalates quickly after the two passes some personal comments.

Sharing the teaser, Colors TV wrote, "Vikkas aur Archana ke beech ho rahi argument ne le liya hai ek gambhir mod."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

First, Vikkas calls Archana 'Gawar' and comments something about her father. After this, Archana angrily says 'Baap pe jaana nahi'.

This fight might remind you of Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari's iconic fight which is remembered by the audience to this day. Dolly's famous line 'Baap pe jaana nahi' also became a part of the meme culture.

Last week, Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. He was eliminated by the other contestants, not the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

He revealed how the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ wanted him and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to play together ‘as a couple’. Speaking to News18, Ankit Gupta said, “They wanted us to play together, as a couple but it was not possible either for me or for Priyanka. We are good friends. Our bond is very special. It was not possible for us to present our bond as a love story for a game. Yes, we also feel that they wanted us to play as a couple which did not happen.”

Meanwhile, Ankit also called his eviction unfair. “I don’t think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house,” Ankit Gupta told Pinkvilla in an interview.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.