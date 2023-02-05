Bigg Boss 16: Archana Refuses To Co-Operate During Task, Calls Herself 'No. 1' Among Other Contestants | Watch

Bigg Boss Season 16 is going to end and fans can't for the grand finale. The competition amongst the contestants has become even more cutthroat as everyone is trying to best to win the game. In the latest promo, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to rank themselves from 1-6 and they will get their ration based on that.

Sharing the promo, Colors tv wrote, "Hoga finale week ka aagaaz, jitna hoga yogdaan utna hi milega gharwaalon ko ration."

Archana and Shalin say that Nimrit gives the least contribution to the house and gives her a rank of six. Nimrit becomes angry with Shalin and says that at least she has not been called fake.

Then, Archana gets into a fight with other contestants as they give her rank four. She says that she won't give herself a low rank and thinks that she is number one.

As per the latest buzz, there will be a mid-week eviction ahead of the grand finale and it will be announced by Shekhar Suman, who hosts the 'Bigg Bulletin' segment.

Shekhar tweeted that he has shot the final episode of Bigg Boss and there will be one eviction as well. He tweeted, "Shot for the final ep. of bb. great fun. Post the show went inside the house and met all the contestants. They are all such wonderful ppl. It would be interesting now to see who wins. There wd be one more eviction after today. I thoroughly enjoyed my stint. Thank you all."

After Shekhar Suman's tweet, fans become confused as they thought the remaining contestants will go to the finale.

This week Sumbul got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 and thanked her fans and expressed her gratitude for supporting her. She wrote, "Speechless... Writing this note of gratitude to all of my people has brought tears to my eyes. I went inside the house, leaving my family behind, but I am coming out and seeing that my family has grown larger. It was a journey that I had never imagined, and it turned out to be the best experience ever."

The six contestants are left in the house-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.