Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam To Take Money Briefcase And Exit Finale Race? Details Inside

Bigg Boss 16 finale is just a day away and ahead of that rmours are rift that Top 5 contestant Archana Gautam will be exiting the show by taking the money briefcase home.

Despite being one of the most well-liked participants this season, there are reports that Archana would withdraw from the competition after accepting the prize. Archana is said to have an MG (minimum guarantee) with the producers that included her being on the show until the last leg and watching her voyage footage as well, according to a YouTube TV news channel called CND Tadka. In addition, there are rumours that Rohit Shetty may enter the programme carrying a briefcase with money to allow one of the housemates to withdraw from the competition. Archana and Shalin Bhanot's names are being bandied about for this.

In addition, there have been rumours circulating that Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and MC Stan, who have larger fan bases, are ahead of Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot in the current voting trends for the winner.

Now, a video of Gautam and actor Ravi Kishan is going viral on social media. The 9-year-old video started with Archana greeting Ravi and asking her, "How are you pretty girl?" She then told him that she is "good and also very excited." Ravi then asked what made her so excited. To this, ahe said, "Aapse milne ke liye (Excited to meet you)." When Archana was asked if she had come on the show for the show or to meet Ravi, Ravi started laughing out loud.

Archana then said, "The truth is I am into sales and when I got this opportunity, I couldn't say no as for me work is my priority and then the second priority was to meet Ravi sir."

https://t.co/oDwS06ZTrJ



Archana and Ravi kishan old viral video#ArchanaGautam — Vinod (@realvinod77) February 10, 2023

After she was teased about keeping her work a priority and not Ravi Kishan, Archana said, "In life, work should be our first priority." Ravi was impressed with her answer and he also lauded her saying, "Very good. One should always prioritise work over other things. You will never miss a good opportunity in that case."

Archana Gautam is currently seen on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. She is among the Top 5 finalists including MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.