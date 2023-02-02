Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Throws Haldi Water In Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Eyes As She Cries For Help | Watch

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw huge drama unfold inside the house. During the task assigned to the housemates to win back their prize money of Rs 50 lakh, Archana Gautam threw haldi water into Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s eyes to get her to quit the task.

On Wednesday, Bigg Boss announced a task of Mandali vs Non-Mandali. The mandali included Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who have so far believed in playing the game together as a team, while the non mandali members Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot believed in playing individually.

During the task, Archana Gautam went too harsh on the opposite team and puts chilli and haldi powder on Nimrit's face. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was left furious and yelled at Archana asking her to not do this.

Archana Gautam said, "Haldi ka tilak lagando, humaari bhi toh jal rahi thi toh." Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia then starts crying and accuses Archana of putting the powder in her eyes. Archana’s teammates Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary too were seen participating in the task and splashing buckets of cold water on the other team’s contestants to win the task.

In the promo, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan were indulging into a heated war of words, which results in the rapper tearing up. Shalin tells MC Stan that it is Shiv Thakre who deserves to win more than him, which makes MC Stan cry.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is just days away, with the final few contestants left inside the house. Just like last week, Salman Khan will not be returning as the host of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Last week, Farah Khan took over the host duties.

This week, it is being reported that it will be Karan Johar who will be hosting the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The nominated contestants for elimination this week are Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan.