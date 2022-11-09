Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Thrown Out Of BB House After Physical Fight With Shiv Thakare

The mega controversial reality drama Bigg Boss 16 has been ruling the prime-time, where the contestants are always up with some controversial drama maintaining the high-voltage entertainment on our screens. With tons of gossip, romance and fights, this reality show is ruling the audience’s hearts.

Recently, the show saw a shocking turn of events with the elimination of Archana Gautam from the show. This mid-week elimination caught the eyes of the audience being the highlight of the show.

Archana Gautam being a controversial personality herself on the show always dragged drama and cameras on her. From abusing the captain of the house Abdu Rozik to passing demeaning comments on Gori Nagori, this time the actress-turned-politician sparked up a fierce physical fight with Shiv Thakare which led to her direct elimination from the show.

After the confrontation with Bigg Boss himself, Archana Gautam was directly expelled from the show mid-week. Recently, Archana Gautam was nominated for elimination by fellow contestants of Bigg Boss alongside Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Talking about her performance in the sphere of drama, Archana Gautam was performing her A-game as she was highly vocal and loud, distracting a ton of screen time, and was extremely opinionated.

She was often seen commenting and continuously arguing with various other contestants including Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar, and Shalin Bhanot. Recently she was advocated by Salman Khan for losing her importance in the Big Boss house over pity fights. Archana Gautam was also quoted as ‘Stupid Dog’, by Abdu Rozik as they both indulged in an aggressive fight over breaking the rules of the house.