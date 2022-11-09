Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Slammed On Social Media For Abusing Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 processed the nomination task yesterday with Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan being nominated by the house members. The captain uncool Abdu Rozik attained the power to save four contestants where he took the names of Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Saving his army, Abdu Rozik faces serious backlash from the other contestants calling out the act to be heavily biased. As the cat-and-mouse chase between contestants Archana Gautam and Abdu Rozik has been the highlight of the show, netizens are on the defense of Abdu Rozik this time.

In a viral video taken from the show, Archana Gautam was seen demeaning Abdu Rozik with a Hindi slang to Gautam Vig making the netizens think she is helping him win the show by expressing her squatted attitude. Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to pull the strings on Archana Gautam for using a derogatory term on a fellow contestant on national television.

This is not the first time Archana Gautam has spoken low about the captain of the house as she said that Abdu Rozik being a famous Tajikistan singer with a huge fan following always gets special treatment on the show as he is a foreigner and many contestants inside the Big Boss house do not treat him as a fellow competitor.

Earlier on the show, the captain uncool Abdu Rozik was seen calling Archana Gautam ‘stupid dog’, as the contestant was sleeping during morning hours and going against the rules of the house. Refusing to listen to his orders, Shiv Thakare also supported the captain and said, “You have to follow Abdu’s orders. He is the captain of the house.”

Bigg Boss 16 is currently airing on Colors channel and Voot online at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday.