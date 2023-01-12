Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Gets Mesmerized By Sreejita De’s Boyfriend, Talks About Fulfilling Her 'Fantasy' | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are currently enjoying the family week on the show, where Sreejita De's fiance, Michael Blohm-Pape will be making an entry for his love.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, inmates MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot's mothers have marked their presence in the show. In the latest promo of the show, Sreejita De's finance will also be marking his presence, bewitching Archana Gautam most hilariously.

Archana Gautam was not able to contain her excitement as she confesses her fantasy about meeting a foreigner leaving Michael and the other inmates in splits. Archana also taught him 'takiya kalam', her most famous phrase on the show.

In the shared promo by ColorsTV, the social media handle added the caption, "Sreejita ke fiancé ne Bigg Boss ke ghar mein seekhi hindi."

The promo started with Sreejita De's fiance Michael entering the house to which the couple shared a warm hug. Next Archana Gautam is seen asking for permission to sit beside Michael.

Archana next is seen saying, "Meri fantasy pata hai kya thi, ek baar foreigner se baat karun." After hearing this, Michael quickly replies, "Seriously?" and started laughing, which also made the other inmates laugh.

Soon, Archana taught him her famous catch phrase:'Maarte maarte more bana dungi.' Archana looked at him and said, "Maarte maarte mor bana dunga. Michael is seen imitating her and says, "Mor bana dunga."

As he tries to speak this line looking at Sreejita De, he says, "Maarte maarte mor bana dunga." Lastly, Archana Gautam can be heard saying to Sreejita De, "Terko ghar jaakr banayega mor, ruk." Archana Gautam next is seen hiding her face where she laughed out loud.

Soon netizens took over the comment section, where one social media user wrote, "Archana is so entertaining," while another user wrote, "If Archana ghar na ho toh ye show flop hai." Some more said, "You hate her or love her but you cannot ignore her."

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.