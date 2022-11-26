Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Demands List Of Do's And Don'ts Inside BB House, Gets Support Of Fans

Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is always filled with drama and controversies with the entry of host Salman Khan things get churned up more dramatically. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is seen talking about the instigating conversations and nasty fights between Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan.

It seems very clear that Archana Guatam and Sajid Khan cannot stand each other's existence and are always seen fighting for the slightest reasons. As they are seen fighting their guts out, Sajid Khan also took a jibe hinting about Archana's father running the show and blaming Archana for playing the victim card.

Salman Khan hence brought light to the much-talked topic, where Archana Gautam opened her sealed lists and took a stand in front of the 'Dabangg' star. Archana asked Salman Khan to provide her with a list of things she can speak about inside the Bigg Boss house and vice-versa.

The actress's patience was tested after Salman Khan accused her of speaking on topics and people coming outside the house of BB and instantly putting the blame on Sajid Khan. Happen to take Sajid Khan's side on many occasions, Archana Gautam does have a point as netizens praised her for speaking up and taking a stand for herself.

The conclusion of the fight is yet to be made by Salman Khan, however Archana Gautam recently was seen crying inside the Bigg Boss house with a feeling of being isolated by the inmates. However, she was later consoled by Ankit and Soundarya, whereas Soundarya and Priyanka termed her friendship as 'toxic and irritating.'

The upcoming promos of Bigg Boss 16 are going to be filled with drama and debate as Salman Khan will be addressing the Sumbul's phone call incident with her father welcoming Shalin Bhanot's father, Tina Datta's mother and Sumbul Khan's father on the stage.