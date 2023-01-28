Bigg Boss 16: Archana Calls Kartik Aaryan Bhaiya After Enacting Romantic Scene With Him | Watch

Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming release 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon, where the actor was seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 hilariously playing a game with the contestants asked by the host Farah Khan.

As part of the fun act, contestant Archana Gautam was called in to enact a romantic scene with Kartik Aaryan where her slip of the tongue during the act left everyone in splits. In the promo released by ColorsTV, the contestants are looking in a hilarious and light mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the released promo, Archana Gautam is told to act as if she is making ginger tea in the kitchen with Kartik Aaryan where she needs to portray a romantic mood while making the tea, and Kartik is seen putting his arms across her waist.

Archana says, "Haye chhodo na mummy dekh legi," to which he refuses. She further said, "Kaunse gate se aye ho bhaiya." This brought the whole act to a sudden halt while both Archana and Kartik broke into laughter and everyone else was also left in splits. Farah Khan is also seen in the promo commenting, "Bhaiya bol dia, ye lo."

Taking it to the comment section, one social media user wrote, "When bhaiya is takiyakalam", while another wrote, "Ayee hayee Archana ki toh nikal padi bhaiyya." One user also wrote, "Bechara Kartik."

Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting his next release 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon marking their second film together after 'Luka Chuppi' in 2019. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan the film is going to release on February 10 and also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.