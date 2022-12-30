Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta To Re-Enter The House Next Week, This Time For Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Ankit Gupta, whose eviction from the Bigg Boss 16 house was panned by his fans on social media, is all set to enter the house yet again. But this time, with a twist.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s special bond has never been hidden from anyone. The duo, who have known each other for 2 years now after starring together in the Colors TV show ‘Udaariyaan’, will be seen on the television screen yet again.

According to reports, it will be a family special week on Bigg Boss 16 in the first week of New Year 2023. If all goes as planned, Ankit Gupta will reportedly be coming in the house to meet Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The makers have also approached Priyanka’s brother Yogesh.

As for other contestants, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father will be entering the house for his daughter in the family special week, while Shalin Bhanot’s mother has been approached by the makers to be on the show. Tina Datta’s father Tapan Datta will reportedly be entering the house to meet his daughter during the special week.

One of the most fan-favorite contestants on the show, Abdu Rozik will have his father surprise him next week. However, it is unclear which family members will be coming in from Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam on Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit Gupta’s recent eviction from the Bigg Boss 16 house has left his fans disappointed. The eviction was not based on the audience's votes, which further enraged his fans. Ankit Gupta opened up about how he felt his eviction was unfair because it was the decision of the housemates to vote him out.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ankit Gupta will soon be seen in producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s next show. The trio have previously collaborated for ‘Udaariyaan’, which ranked high in TRP’s during its run. It was also the show which started the friendship between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.