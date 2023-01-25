Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Says ‘I Will Go In Dahej’ When Quizzed About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Wedding

One of the popular contestants on the show, Ankit Gupta became a sensation of social media post his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor, who will soon be seen in another show ‘Junooniyat’, was recently asked about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s wedding plans.

Ankit Gupta, who has known Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for a few years now, has maintained a close friendship with her ever since they starred together in Colors TV show, Udaariyaan. While Priyanka has said out loud that she has feeling for Ankit, the latter maintains that they are best of friends.

Recently, in a media interaction, Ankit Gupta opened up on his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and said that they are going to be friends throughout their life. When quizzed about Priyanka’s wedding, Ankit said, "Uska jo bhi partner hoga main approve karunga. Pehle hi bol dunga ki dekho main dahej me aana wala hu".

Ankit Gupta also said that he is very excited to meet her post Bigg Boss 16 finale and said, “I am quite excited to meet Priyanka. I’m waiting for Bigg Boss finale. She has all my support and I’m sure she’ll be the winner and after she returns, we will surely meet”.

Ankit Gupta was evicted from the show after being voted out by the contestants. Speaking to News18 in an interview, Ankit Gupta opened up about how the makers of Bigg Boss 16 wanted him and Priyanka to play together as a couple.

“They wanted us to play together, as a couple but it was not possible either for me or for Priyanka. We are good friends. Our bond is very special. It was not possible for us to present our bond as a love story for a game. Yes, we also feel that they wanted us to play as a couple which did not happen,” Ankit Gupta was quoted as saying in the interview.