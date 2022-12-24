Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Roped In For Another Show After His Elimination? Here's What We Know

Ankit Gupta has become a fan favourite after his participation in Bigg Boss Season 16 and the audience is rooting for him. Meanwhile, the reports of Ankit's elimination from Bigg Boss have shocked his fans. The audience will have to the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode to find out if the reports are true or not. Amid the reports of his exit from the show, there has been buzz about his new show. According to a report by Times Of India, the Udaariyaan star has bagged another television show with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

For the unversed, Udaariyaan was produced by Ravi and Sargun's production house and this show made Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta household names. The two left the show before participating in Bigg Boss.

The report also suggests that Aniruddh Dave will be the antagonist in this new show. "Soon after the promo, the show will go on floors. We are planning to approach Aniruddh Dave to play the antagonist in the show,” a source was quoted saying by Time Of India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about his elimination, Ankit Gupta will reportedly get evicted by the housemates' votes. According to a report in The Khabri, host Salman Khan will give the contestants an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination in the upcoming episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The contestants will be nominated on the basis of having the least contribution to the show. In this task, Ankit Gupta will reportedly receive the most votes from the housemates and eventually get evicted from the show.

Last week, there was no elimination but Abdu had to leave the Bigg Boss house for some time. Some contestants pulled a prank on Abdu last week which left the internet divided. The situation became serious when Abdu's management agency issued an official statement regarding this issue and called the behaviour 'inappropriate and discriminatory'.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.