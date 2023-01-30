Ankit Gupta Recalls Facing A 'Shocking' Casting Couch Situation, Calls It ‘The Worst Experience Of His Life’

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta, who is gearing up for his next show Junooniyat, recently recalled facing a casting couch situation inside the industry during his initial days. The actor termed it as the ‘worst experience of his life’ and recalled how he was extremely shocked witnessing it.

In a recent interview, Ankit Gupta spoke about how he was told to ‘compromise’ and said that to sustain in the industry, “one has to go through this in order to get work.” The Bigg Boss 16 star also said that many people take the names of several biggies who they launched and claimed that all of the stars had compromised to reach the position where they are now.

The actor called it the 'worst experience of his life' and said that he was shocked to hear such things. Ankit Gupta added that he told the person asking for such things that he cannot do this as he is not that type of a guy. “Someone told me that it is okay if he does not want to do it, but he wanted to let him touch me. He told me, 'Okay, you don't want to do it but at least let me touch it. Upar se hi hai. I was shocked and said to myself 'What is happening?'”

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta is currently rooting for his Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the show. In an earlier interaction with a leading news portal, Ankit Gupta opened up on how the makers of Bigg Boss 16 wanted him and Priyanka to play as a ‘couple’.

“They wanted us to play together, as a couple but it was not possible either for me or for Priyanka. We are good friends. Our bond is very special. It was not possible for us to present our bond as a love story for a game. Yes, we also feel that they wanted us to play as a couple which did not happen,” the ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant told News18.